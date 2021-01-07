Gear up for the change! Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has hit the volume of 1510093

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is priced at $11.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.36 and reached a high price of $12.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.42. The stock touched a low price of $11.22.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Third Quarter Of 2020. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $978 thousand and that income applicable to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Retractable had an increase in net sales of approximately $15.5 million over the prior period, of which $12.9 million is attributable to sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a previously reported $83.8 million delivery order (the “HHS Order”). You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.40 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $10.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 628.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -26.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1097.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $15.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1510093 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 7.82%, having the revenues showcasing 50.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 396.73M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

The Analysts eye on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.74, with a change in the price was noted +2.01. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +21.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 941,385 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Retractable Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.39%, alongside a boost of 628.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.39% during last recorded quarter.