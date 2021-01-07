Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Quarterly Performance is 4.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). It is currently valued at $126.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $127.62, after setting-off with the price of $126.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $125.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $128.74.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Check Point Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 3, 2021. Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on February 3. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir. You can read further details here

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.57 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $125.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) full year performance was 12.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -9.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.06 and $139.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1090608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) recorded performance in the market was -4.88%, having the revenues showcasing 4.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.89B, as it employees total of 5258 workers.

The Analysts eye on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 22 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 122.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +1.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,021,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHKP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Raw Stochastic average of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.04%, alongside a boost of 12.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.44% during last recorded quarter.