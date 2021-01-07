C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Quarterly Performance is -8.06%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) was valued at $91.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $92.15 while reaching the peak value of $95.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $92.15. The stock current value is $95.24.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, C.H. Robinson Releases 2019 Sustainability Report. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), a global logistics company, today issued its first annual sustainability report as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. The 2019 report highlights the results of the company’s inaugural materiality assessment and is a critical step in the company’s ESG strategy, which includes a commitment to addressing climate change, supporting our stakeholders, advancing our diversity and inclusion initiatives, and responsible business practices. You can read further details here

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.40 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $90.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) full year performance was 21.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -10.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.94 and $106.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1507219 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) recorded performance in the market was 1.46%, having the revenues showcasing -8.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.83B, as it employees total of 15177 workers.

Analysts verdict on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +0.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,280,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHRW is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.31%, alongside a boost of 21.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.06% during last recorded quarter.