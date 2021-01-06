Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The ExOne Company (XONE) was up 5.98%

For the readers interested in the stock health of The ExOne Company (XONE). It is currently valued at $9.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.08, after setting-off with the price of $9.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.37.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, The ExOne Company to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference. The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. You can read further details here

The ExOne Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.08 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $9.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The ExOne Company (XONE) full year performance was 32.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The ExOne Company shares are logging -41.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.55 and $16.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 437845 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The ExOne Company (XONE) recorded performance in the market was 4.64%, having the revenues showcasing -17.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.22M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

The ExOne Company (XONE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The ExOne Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.67, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, The ExOne Company posted a movement of +0.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 429,679 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XONE is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

The ExOne Company (XONE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The ExOne Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The ExOne Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.60%, alongside a boost of 32.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.18% during last recorded quarter.