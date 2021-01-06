Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.04%: What to Expect?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is priced at $2.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.28 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.15. The stock touched a low price of $2.10.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Planet Green Holdings Corp. Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement and Closes Acquisition Transaction. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced today that on January 4, 2021, the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Jingshan Sanhe Luckysky New Energy Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Target”) and each shareholder of the Target (collectively “Sellers”). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company will acquire 85% of outstanding equity interests of the Target. The Company closed the acquisition transaction on January 4, 2021. The Target is engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing and selling ethanol fuel and fuel additive products in China. You can read further details here

Planet Green Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.28 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) full year performance was -14.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares are logging -57.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 141645 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) recorded performance in the market was -4.48%, having the revenues showcasing 7.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.69M, as it employees total of 238 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Planet Green Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +13.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLAG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Green Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Planet Green Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.92%, alongside a downfall of -14.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.58% during last recorded quarter.