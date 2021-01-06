Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 462.37K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) was valued at $5.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.30 while reaching the peak value of $5.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.21. The stock current value is $5.72.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (BQ) (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boqii Holding Limited shares are logging -45.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $10.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 353958 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) recorded performance in the market was 9.79%, having the revenues showcasing -7.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 379.64M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Boqii Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Boqii Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.79%. The shares increased approximately by -11.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.74% during last recorded quarter.