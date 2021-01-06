Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.22M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), which is $42.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.63 after opening rate of $41.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.61 before closing at $41.99.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.’s New Preferred Stock. AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bb+” to the $575 million, 4.875%, perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene) (Bermuda) [NYSE:ATH]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is positive. You can read further details here

Athene Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.77 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $41.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) full year performance was -8.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Athene Holding Ltd. shares are logging -14.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.37 and $50.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 926375 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) recorded performance in the market was -0.63%, having the revenues showcasing 15.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.09B, as it employees total of 1325 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Athene Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.34, with a change in the price was noted +6.43. In a similar fashion, Athene Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +17.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,269,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Raw Stochastic average of Athene Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Athene Holding Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.90%, alongside a downfall of -8.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.86% during last recorded quarter.