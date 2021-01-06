Analysts Mean recommendation for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Radian Group Inc. (RDN), which is $19.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.15 after opening rate of $19.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.53 before closing at $19.47.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, U.S. Home Prices Continue Stronger 2020 Second Half, Radian Home Price Index Reveals. Home prices across the United States rose at a faster pace, in November, than the month prior (October 2020) and continued to appreciate at higher than 2020 average monthly rates. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose from the end of October 2020 to the end of November 2020 at an annualized rate of +9.8 percent. The Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions. You can read further details here

Radian Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.38 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $19.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) full year performance was -19.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radian Group Inc. shares are logging -22.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.53 and $25.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907434 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) recorded performance in the market was -1.38%, having the revenues showcasing 23.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.76B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Radian Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.53, with a change in the price was noted +4.05. In a similar fashion, Radian Group Inc. posted a movement of +25.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,688,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDN is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Radian Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.29%, alongside a downfall of -19.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.12% during last recorded quarter.