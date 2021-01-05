Why is Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) down -49.53% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) was valued at $23.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.31 while reaching the peak value of $23.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.66. The stock current value is $23.14.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in January 2021. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event. You can read further details here

Helmerich & Payne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.66 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $22.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) full year performance was -49.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares are logging -51.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.40 and $47.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1643648 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) recorded performance in the market was -0.09%, having the revenues showcasing 65.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.54B, as it employees total of 3634 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Helmerich & Payne Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.32, with a change in the price was noted +3.72. In a similar fashion, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted a movement of +19.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,731,464 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HP is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helmerich & Payne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helmerich & Payne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.96%, alongside a downfall of -49.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.05% during last recorded quarter.