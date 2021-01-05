Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -7.46%: What to Expect?

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is priced at $29.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.99 and reached a high price of $30.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.92. The stock touched a low price of $28.82.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Jamf Ends 2020 Powering More Than 20 Million Enterprise Apple Devices. Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it is now running on more than 20 million Apple devices around the world. Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform is the only solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, including device deployment, management and security, while optimizing the legendary Apple user experience and eliminating the need for IT personnel to touch the device. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jamf Holding Corp. shares are logging -42.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.03 and $51.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 713084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) recorded performance in the market was -1.30%, having the revenues showcasing -13.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 1318 workers.

The Analysts eye on Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jamf Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.19, with a change in the price was noted -9.67. In a similar fashion, Jamf Holding Corp. posted a movement of -24.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 644,559 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAMF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Raw Stochastic average of Jamf Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Jamf Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.30%. The shares increased approximately by -7.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.38% during last recorded quarter.