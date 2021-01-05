FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Profit Margins posted 7.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) was valued at $43.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.04 while reaching the peak value of $54.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.64. The stock current value is $52.24.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of FLIR Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – FLIR). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLIR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) (“Teledyne”). Under the terms of the agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive only $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share they own, which implies a total purchase price of $56.00 per FLIR share based on Teledyne’s 5-day volume weighted average price as of December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

FLIR Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.47 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $51.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) full year performance was -0.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLIR Systems Inc. shares are logging -12.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.85 and $59.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18422668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) recorded performance in the market was 19.19%, having the revenues showcasing 47.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.85B, as it employees total of 4265 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FLIR Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.78, with a change in the price was noted +13.90. In a similar fashion, FLIR Systems Inc. posted a movement of +36.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,636,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLIR is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical breakdown of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)

Raw Stochastic average of FLIR Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FLIR Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.10%, alongside a downfall of -0.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.20% during last recorded quarter.