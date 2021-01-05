Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.90M

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.63 and reached a high price of $1.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.65. The stock touched a low price of $1.56.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Clear Channel Outdoor Dials in New B2B Audience Planning, Measurement Solution Connecting Brands with Business Decision-Makers. RADARView, Bombora Integration Reaches Highly Valued B2B Audiences as COVID Alters Business Exec Travel & Behaviors. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6600 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -44.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -48.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 338.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3059252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -3.64%, having the revenues showcasing 55.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 742.96M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2307, with a change in the price was noted +0.5100. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +47.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,169,120 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.88%, alongside a downfall of -44.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.88% during last recorded quarter.