Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.89M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) was valued at $32.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.96 while reaching the peak value of $33.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.39. The stock current value is $31.86.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Trip.com Group to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 21, 2020. Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at Building 16, Sky SOHO, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People’s Republic of China, at 09:30 a.m. Shanghai/Hong Kong Time on December 21, 2020. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on December 10, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person. You can read further details here

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.95 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $20.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was -5.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -18.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.10 and $38.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2129732 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was -2.71%, having the revenues showcasing 17.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.52B, as it employees total of 44300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.22, with a change in the price was noted +4.08. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of +14.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,953,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical breakdown of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Trip.com Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.73%, alongside a downfall of -5.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.59% during last recorded quarter.