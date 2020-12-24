Time to Buy Beat-Down JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JFrog Ltd. (FROG), which is $69.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.94 after opening rate of $67.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $66.095 before closing at $67.80.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December. JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging -26.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.14 and $95.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1336255 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was 4.65%, having the revenues showcasing -6.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.03B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Specialists analysis on JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FROG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.65%. The shares increased approximately by 7.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.43% during last recorded quarter.