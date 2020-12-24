Time to Buy Beat-Down Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is priced at $19.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.53 and reached a high price of $22.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.61. The stock touched a low price of $17.33.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fusion Fuel Green PLC shares are logging -58.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.27 and $48.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094652 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) recorded performance in the market was -9.02%.

Analysts verdict on Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fusion Fuel Green PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fusion Fuel Green PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.02%. The shares 14.43% in the 7-day charts.