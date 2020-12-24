Time to Buy Beat-Down 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN). It is currently valued at $2.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.69, after setting-off with the price of $1.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.93.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, 180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces the Initiation of Repurchases under Its $2.5 Million Stock Buyback Program, a 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split, and Q4 2020 Updates. 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today announced that it plans to begin share repurchases under its $2.5 million stock buyback program, that it will be initiating a 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective on January 4, 2021, and provided additional Q4 2020 updates. Each of these topics are discussed in more detail below in the following letter to shareholders. You can read further details here

180 Degree Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.69 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) full year performance was 0.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are logging -6.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $2.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1776489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 14.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.51M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 180 Degree Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.91, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, 180 Degree Capital Corp. posted a movement of +24.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TURN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)

Raw Stochastic average of 180 Degree Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.64%.

Considering, the past performance of 180 Degree Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.85%, alongside a boost of 0.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.36% during last recorded quarter.