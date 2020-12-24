Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 278.53K

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) is priced at $11.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.59 and reached a high price of $11.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.66. The stock touched a low price of $10.56.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 3.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $10.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1565405 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) recorded performance in the market was 15.67%, having the revenues showcasing 10.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 418.39M.

Analysts verdict on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +12.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 307,320 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.67%. The shares 7.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.54% during last recorded quarter.