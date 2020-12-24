Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) was down -8.32%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It is currently valued at $5.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.90, after setting-off with the price of $6.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.49.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Bit Digital, Inc. Announces the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company”), an emerging bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York , U.S. today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 891.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -34.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2025.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $9.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2150420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was 1388.99%, having the revenues showcasing 51.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.69M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted +2.84. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +91.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 588,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1388.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 372.22%, alongside a boost of 891.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.79% during last recorded quarter.