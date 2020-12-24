Recent Change of 6.90% in the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is priced at $0.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.71 and reached a high price of $0.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.70. The stock touched a low price of $0.69.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Golden Minerals Begins Mining at Rodeo Gold Project. Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) today announced it has begun mining activities at its Rodeo gold project located in Durango State, Mexico. You can read further details here

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7896 on 12/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.1336 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was 120.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging -5.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 460.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1785262 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was 141.55%, having the revenues showcasing 81.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.48M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Analysts verdict on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4767, with a change in the price was noted +0.3170. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of +73.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,654,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golden Minerals Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 141.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.21%, alongside a boost of 120.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.88% during last recorded quarter.