Recent Change of -3.04% in the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), which is $6.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.83 after opening rate of $6.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.21 before closing at $6.26.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Party City Proclaims, “Forget You, 2020!” Pivoting To 2021 Celebration Trend Predictions. National party retailer launches edgy product line, continues to help reinvent the New Year’s celebration playbook. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.83 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was 191.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -11.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2234.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $6.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1534588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was 167.52%, having the revenues showcasing 132.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 714.64M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted +4.24. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +240.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,000,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTY is recording 12.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.78.

Technical breakdown of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Party City Holdco Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 167.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 353.62%, alongside a boost of 191.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 132.71% during last recorded quarter.