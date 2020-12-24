Reason’s why Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $15.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR). It is currently valued at $8.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.57, after setting-off with the price of $7.93. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.8501 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.03.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) that it has placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC). As previously announced, trial sites participating in RESTORE-1 had not been screening, enrolling or dosing patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, as a result of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)’s request to pause dosing pending its review of additional data. The DSMB has requested additional patient level data from the trial and now plans to review these data in early 2021. The clinical hold follows the submission by Neurocrine Biosciences of an IND Safety Report related to the observation of MRI abnormalities in some RESTORE-1 study participants. The clinical implications of this observation are currently unknown and are being evaluated. You can read further details here

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.80 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $6.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) full year performance was -43.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -44.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $15.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195394 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) recorded performance in the market was -39.50%, having the revenues showcasing -27.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 307.22M, as it employees total of 185 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.40, with a change in the price was noted -2.89. In a similar fashion, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -25.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,063 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VYGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Raw Stochastic average of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.37%, alongside a downfall of -43.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.12% during last recorded quarter.