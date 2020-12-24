Reason’s why RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $10.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA). It is currently valued at $10.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.54, after setting-off with the price of $9.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.55.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, RADA Expects 2021 Revenues to Grow by Over 60% to Above $120 million. Expects Continued Strong Growth in Profitability. You can read further details here

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.54 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) full year performance was 93.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares are logging 4.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 410.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $10.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1298675 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) recorded performance in the market was 101.54%, having the revenues showcasing 80.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 432.00M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

The Analysts eye on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.16, with a change in the price was noted +3.96. In a similar fashion, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted a movement of +60.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 330,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RADA is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

Raw Stochastic average of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.22%.

Considering, the past performance of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.59%, alongside a boost of 93.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.66% during last recorded quarter.