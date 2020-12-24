Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) market price of $3.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK). It is currently valued at $3.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.18, after setting-off with the price of $3.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.13.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Danke Stand-up Comedy Show Promotes Community-building and Celebrates a Successful Promotional Campaign. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (“Danke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, hosted a stand-up comedy show on the topic of millennial tenants to celebrate the end of a promotional campaign, foster a sense of community, and create a dialogue on the important issue of positive spending habits among young Danke residents. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited shares are logging -74.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $13.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1053888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) recorded performance in the market was -76.81%, having the revenues showcasing -31.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 619.52M, as it employees total of 4506 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.13, with a change in the price was noted -4.51. In a similar fashion, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited posted a movement of -55.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,095,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNK is recording 18.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.35.

Technical breakdown of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.81%. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.06% during last recorded quarter.