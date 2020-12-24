Here is why Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recent weekly performance of -1.01% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.507 while reaching the peak value of $0.5188 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5001. The stock current value is $0.67.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Color Star Technology to Launch English Version of Its Color World App on December 31. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, today announced that an international version of its Color World App is currently undergoing testing with official launch scheduled for December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0600 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3113 for the same time period, recorded on 06/04/20.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -65.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -67.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20274196 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -64.18%, having the revenues showcasing 10.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.54M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

The Analysts eye on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6489, with a change in the price was noted -0.7372. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -53.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,237,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.83%, alongside a downfall of -65.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.38% during last recorded quarter.