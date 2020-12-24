GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Quarterly Performance is 106.94%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) was valued at $20.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.22 while reaching the peak value of $24.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.71. The stock current value is $22.95.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, GreenPower and Perrone Robotics Deliver Nation’s First Fully Autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority. GreenPower’s EV Star expected to enter full Level 5 Autonomous Service with JTA in early 2021; GreenPower, Perrone and First Transit have signed an agreement to build second fully autonomous EV Star for demonstration tour in early 2021. You can read further details here

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) full year performance was 1383.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares are logging -29.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2702.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2050371 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) recorded performance in the market was 1430.61%, having the revenues showcasing 106.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.24M.

Analysts verdict on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1430.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 864.29%, alongside a boost of 1383.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.94% during last recorded quarter.