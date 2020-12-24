Genprex Inc. (GNPX) market price of $5.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is priced at $5.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.95 and reached a high price of $5.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.47. The stock touched a low price of $4.57.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules, Without Warrants. Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) (“Genprex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,116,884 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.85 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. No warrants will be issued in connection with the transaction. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Genprex Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.03 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/20.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) full year performance was 2191.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genprex Inc. shares are logging -21.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2195.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $7.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4548541 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genprex Inc. (GNPX) recorded performance in the market was 1621.88%, having the revenues showcasing 77.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 229.38M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genprex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.80. In a similar fashion, Genprex Inc. posted a movement of +48.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 982,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genprex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1621.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.33%, alongside a boost of 2191.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.74% during last recorded quarter.