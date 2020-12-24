Gear up for the change! Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has hit the volume of 2236873

For the readers interested in the stock health of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It is currently valued at $28.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.50, after setting-off with the price of $29.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $26.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.25.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -11.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $32.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2236873 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 152.23%, having the revenues showcasing 71.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.03, with a change in the price was noted +17.64. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +160.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,333,109 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 152.23%. The shares 6.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.49% during last recorded quarter.