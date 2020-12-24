Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -21.73%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.30 after opening rate of $2.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.18 before closing at $2.27.

Recently in News on December 24, 2020, Future Fintech Group Inc. Announces $8 Million Registered Direct Offering. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,210,530 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 4,210,530 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $8,000,007 in a registered direct offering. The common stock warrants have an exercise price of $2.15 per share, and will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.74 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 418.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -48.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 357.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $3.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 924267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 404.33%, having the revenues showcasing 23.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.88M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

Analysts verdict on Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of -23.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 408,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Future FinTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 404.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.15%, alongside a boost of 418.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.37% during last recorded quarter.