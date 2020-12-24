Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 337.40K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), which is $9.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.09 after opening rate of $7.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.69 before closing at $7.69.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, FLY Leasing Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. FLY Leasing Ltd. (NYSE:FLY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Fly Leasing Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.70 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) full year performance was -51.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fly Leasing Limited shares are logging -52.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $20.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3946712 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) recorded performance in the market was -51.12%, having the revenues showcasing 64.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 297.17M.

Market experts do have their say about Fly Leasing Limited (FLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fly Leasing Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.79. In a similar fashion, Fly Leasing Limited posted a movement of +41.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 361,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLY is recording 2.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.39.

Technical breakdown of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Fly Leasing Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fly Leasing Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.59%, alongside a downfall of -51.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.60% during last recorded quarter.