Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is on the roll with an average volume of 636.14K in the recent 3 months

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is priced at $1.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.03 and reached a high price of $1.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.01. The stock touched a low price of $0.98.

Emerson Radio Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.6302 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/20.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) full year performance was 34.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Emerson Radio Corp. shares are logging -20.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $1.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1580228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) recorded performance in the market was 31.71%, having the revenues showcasing 58.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.92M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Emerson Radio Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8176, with a change in the price was noted +0.3246. In a similar fashion, Emerson Radio Corp. posted a movement of +42.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,212 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MSN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Radio Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Emerson Radio Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.44%, alongside a boost of 34.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.08% during last recorded quarter.