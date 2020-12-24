Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) market price of $5.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) was valued at $5.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.12 while reaching the peak value of $5.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.98. The stock current value is $5.60.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Serum Institute Of India And Dynavax Announce First Participants Dosed In The Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial For A COVID-19 Vaccine. Further strengthening its fight against COVID-19, Serum Institute of India (SIIPL), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has partnered with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, and today jointly announced that the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SIIPL’s vaccine candidate adjuvanted with CpG 1018 to prevent COVID-19. You can read further details here

Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.44 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) full year performance was -16.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are logging -54.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $12.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4427951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) recorded performance in the market was -2.10%, having the revenues showcasing 29.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 597.52M, as it employees total of 231 workers.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.10, with a change in the price was noted -3.36. In a similar fashion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -37.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,576,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DVAX is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.83%, alongside a downfall of -16.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.63% during last recorded quarter.