Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Quarterly Performance is 123.21%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It is currently valued at $2.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.61, after setting-off with the price of $2.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.35.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announce Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of Merger. Contango Oil & Gas Company (“Contango”) (NYSE American: MCF) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (“Mid-Con”) (NASDAQ: MCEP) today announced that the Mid-Con consent process will conclude on January 6, 2021. You can read further details here

Contango Oil & Gas Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.56 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) full year performance was -34.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are logging -45.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $4.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2056734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) recorded performance in the market was -31.88%, having the revenues showcasing 123.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 375.88M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Contango Oil & Gas Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted a movement of +35.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 837,188 in trading volumes.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Contango Oil & Gas Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.38%, alongside a downfall of -34.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 123.21% during last recorded quarter.