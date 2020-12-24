Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) market price of $10.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), which is $10.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.03 after opening rate of $10.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.995 before closing at $10.03.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -2.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 848951 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was 1.42%, having the revenues showcasing 2.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B.

Specialists analysis on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.42%. The shares 0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.66% during last recorded quarter.