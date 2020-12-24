Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.11M in the recent 3 months

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is priced at $0.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.57 and reached a high price of $0.8174, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.55. The stock touched a low price of $0.555.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Publication Reveals in Side-by-Side Comparison that Method Using PacBio Sequencing Detects Only 72% of the Large Structural Variants Detected by Optical Genome Mapping with Saphyr. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study by the Human Genome Structural Variation Consortium (HGSVC) revealing that their sequencing method based on PacBio HiFi reads detected only 72% of the large SVs that Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) detected across 32 different human genomes. The consortium developed its custom sequencing method by combining sequencing with PacBio and the single-strand prep and sequencing method StrandSeq to establish a comprehensive catalog of human SVs with base-pair and haplotype resolution. The cost of this method is estimated, based on list pricing, to be between $10,000 and $20,000 per genome. OGM with Saphyr, which costs less than $500 per genome, was shown to be significantly more sensitive than the sequencing method. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -24.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -44.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 86052321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -37.50%, having the revenues showcasing 31.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.97M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5814, with a change in the price was noted -0.0170. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -2.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,236,888 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.58%, alongside a downfall of -24.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.42% during last recorded quarter.