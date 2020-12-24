Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 631.41K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), which is $40.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.9839 after opening rate of $39.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $38.72 before closing at $38.64.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc to Host Earnings Call. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) (NASDAQ:AY) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.98 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $17.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) full year performance was 55.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are logging 5.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.74 and $38.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1699960 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) recorded performance in the market was 54.83%, having the revenues showcasing 52.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.27B, as it employees total of 425 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.13, with a change in the price was noted +10.56. In a similar fashion, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc posted a movement of +34.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,783 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AY is recording 4.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.87.

Technical rundown of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.03%, alongside a boost of 55.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.63% during last recorded quarter.