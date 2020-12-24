Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.86M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), which is $3.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.18 after opening rate of $3.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.86 before closing at $4.05.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects. Repeat dosing of 60 mg AB-729 every 8 weeks resulted in mean HBsAg declines of –1.37 log10 (N=6) comparable to AB-729 dosed every 4 weeks (–1.44 log10, N=7, p<0.7). You can read further details here

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.02 on 07/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 47.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -57.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 335.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1852456 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was 45.68%, having the revenues showcasing 38.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 373.90M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.33, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of +2.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,141,308 in trading volumes.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.86%, alongside a boost of 47.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.70% during last recorded quarter.