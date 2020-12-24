Analysts Mean recommendation for GAN Limited (GAN) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GAN Limited (GAN), which is $19.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.71 after opening rate of $18.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.78 before closing at $17.99.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Playing to WIN: CEO’s of Activision Blizzard, FansUnite, NetEase, and GAN Limited Driving New Revenue Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, and Digital Entertainment. Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), and GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN). You can read further details here

GAN Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GAN Limited (GAN) full year performance was 197.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GAN Limited shares are logging -33.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 640.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $28.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1796534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GAN Limited (GAN) recorded performance in the market was 98.15%, having the revenues showcasing 27.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 572.60M, as it employees total of 136 workers.

Analysts verdict on GAN Limited (GAN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the GAN Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.79, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, GAN Limited posted a movement of -2.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,064,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

GAN Limited (GAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GAN Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.04%, alongside a boost of 197.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.47% during last recorded quarter.