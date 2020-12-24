AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.42M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) was valued at $47.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.68 while reaching the peak value of $45.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.60. The stock current value is $43.26.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, AbCellera-Discovered Neutralizing Antibody for COVID-19 Enters New Pragmatic Study in New Mexico. Study will provide real-world data to evaluate the effectiveness of bamlanivimab in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations in a high-risk population. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares are logging -39.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.15 and $71.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1405526 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) recorded performance in the market was -26.55%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.34B, as it employees total of 174 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABCL is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AbCellera Biologics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.55%. The shares -8.98% in the 7-day charts.