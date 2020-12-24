3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.26M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), which is $11.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.765 after opening rate of $11.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.90 before closing at $12.22.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, 3D Systems Announces Launch of Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiative – formalizing its commitment to taking action on global environmental, social, and health issues. This is a foundational element helping the company achieve its strategic purpose as the leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. You can read further details here

3D Systems Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.77 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $4.60 for the same time period, recorded on 09/24/20.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) full year performance was 36.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 3D Systems Corporation shares are logging -6.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.60 and $12.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 928024 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) recorded performance in the market was 39.66%, having the revenues showcasing 162.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.61B, as it employees total of 2472 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the 3D Systems Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.96, with a change in the price was noted +5.07. In a similar fashion, 3D Systems Corporation posted a movement of +74.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,715,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DDD is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Raw Stochastic average of 3D Systems Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 3D Systems Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.59%, alongside a boost of 36.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 162.23% during last recorded quarter.