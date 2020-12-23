Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.29M

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is priced at $2.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.94 and reached a high price of $2.037, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.90. The stock touched a low price of $1.90.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Expands Production Capacity 28% to Keep Up with Increased Existing Customer Demand. Addition of Second Machine Expected to Increase Company’s Foil Novelty Balloon Output by 28% Annually Starting in Q4 2020. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.37 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was 174.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -75.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1051869 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 138.55%, having the revenues showcasing 51.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.98M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.84, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of -18.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 910,805 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yunhong CTI Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.09%, alongside a boost of 174.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.70% during last recorded quarter.