Why is Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) down -80.42% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) was valued at $0.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3163 while reaching the peak value of $0.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3071. The stock current value is $0.34.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Check-Cap Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights. Submitted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the FDA for Pivotal Study of C-Scan®. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3700 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2430 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/20.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was -80.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -85.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6085825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was -80.30%, having the revenues showcasing -0.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.51M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

The Analysts eye on Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3763, with a change in the price was noted -0.2495. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -42.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,264,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Check-Cap Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.39%, alongside a downfall of -80.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.35% during last recorded quarter.