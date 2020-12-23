Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) Quarterly Performance is 20.32%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) was valued at $2.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.26 while reaching the peak value of $2.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.23. The stock current value is $2.49.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs of Wanda Sports Group. Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited (the “Purchaser”) today announced the launch of its offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”), no par value (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ADSs,” with every two ADSs representing three Class A Ordinary Shares). The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “WSG.”. You can read further details here

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.85 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) full year performance was -16.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares are logging -48.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2050764 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) recorded performance in the market was -8.16%, having the revenues showcasing 20.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 313.43M, as it employees total of 1850 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wanda Sports Group Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited posted a movement of +26.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 141,585 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSG is recording 2.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.66%, alongside a downfall of -16.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.32% during last recorded quarter.