Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.05

For the readers interested in the stock health of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). It is currently valued at $1.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.20, after setting-off with the price of $2.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.93.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Sales Enablement SaaS Leader VERB to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST. VERB recently reported its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth and introduced new hypergrowth initiatives. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Verb Technology Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6400 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) full year performance was 36.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are logging -29.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3202140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) recorded performance in the market was 19.35%, having the revenues showcasing 71.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.03M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Analysts verdict on Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Verb Technology Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2029, with a change in the price was noted +0.8300. In a similar fashion, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted a movement of +81.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 740,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VERB is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Verb Technology Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Verb Technology Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.61%, alongside a boost of 36.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.30% during last recorded quarter.