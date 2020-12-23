Time to Buy Beat-Down Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) was valued at $5.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.08 while reaching the peak value of $5.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.035. The stock current value is $5.77.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Westport Fuel Systems to Participate in Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Series Event December 16th 12:00 pm PT. 2020 Year in Review and What’s Driving Momentum in 2021. You can read further details here

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.20 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 109.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging 4.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 724.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2946994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was 122.78%, having the revenues showcasing 201.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 723.57M, as it employees total of 1294 workers.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted +4.68. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of +314.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,210,604 in trading volumes.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 329.27%, alongside a boost of 109.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 201.71% during last recorded quarter.