Time to Buy Beat-Down TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) was valued at $8.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.15 while reaching the peak value of $9.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.83. The stock current value is $8.95.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $8.8 Million Registered Direct Offering. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with new and existing investors to sell an aggregate of 1.1 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering at a price of $8.06 per share, which is the five-day average closing price of the Company’s common stock as of December 21, 2020. The aggregate gross proceeds to TRACON from the offering are expected to be $8.8 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 22, 2020. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.65 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) full year performance was 285.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -15.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 842.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $10.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1534536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) recorded performance in the market was 282.48%, having the revenues showcasing 89.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.27M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.17, with a change in the price was noted +7.30. In a similar fashion, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +442.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,373,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCON is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 282.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 373.54%, alongside a boost of 285.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.22% during last recorded quarter.