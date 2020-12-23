The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.77M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) was valued at $170.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $170.00 while reaching the peak value of $171.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $169.16. The stock current value is $174.12.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Alan Bergman Named Chairman, Disney Studios Content; Alan Horn to Continue as Chief Creative Officer. Alan Bergman has been named Chairman, Disney Studios Content, and Alan Horn will continue to serve as the division’s Chief Creative Officer, effective January 1, 2021, as announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Both will report to Chapek. Horn and Bergman have jointly led the Studios group as Co-Chairmen since May 2019. You can read further details here

The Walt Disney Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $179.45 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $79.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) full year performance was 17.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Walt Disney Company shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.07 and $179.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2706320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) recorded performance in the market was 17.85%, having the revenues showcasing 38.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 309.78B, as it employees total of 203000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Walt Disney Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 136.06, with a change in the price was noted +57.26. In a similar fashion, The Walt Disney Company posted a movement of +49.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,463,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DIS is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Walt Disney Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Walt Disney Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.09%, alongside a boost of 17.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.26% during last recorded quarter.