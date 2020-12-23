Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) was down -4.57%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM). It is currently valued at $28.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.49, after setting-off with the price of $28.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.445 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $29.52.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström Syndromes. — Study met primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger –. You can read further details here

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.27 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $12.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) full year performance was 17.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -17.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.99 and $34.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1238723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) recorded performance in the market was 22.69%, having the revenues showcasing 11.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.44, with a change in the price was noted +8.95. In a similar fashion, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +46.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 346,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYTM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.12%, alongside a boost of 17.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.30% during last recorded quarter.