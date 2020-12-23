Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) was down -4.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) was valued at $46.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.16 while reaching the peak value of $46.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $44.53. The stock current value is $44.69.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Huazhu Group Limited – HTHT. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) resulting from allegations that Huazhu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Huazhu Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.66 on 11/19/20, with the lowest value was $25.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) full year performance was 9.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huazhu Group Limited shares are logging -16.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.01 and $53.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1339720 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) recorded performance in the market was 11.53%, having the revenues showcasing 1.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.88B, as it employees total of 27174 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Huazhu Group Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.82, with a change in the price was noted +10.36. In a similar fashion, Huazhu Group Limited posted a movement of +30.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,926,822 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTHT is recording 1.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Technical breakdown of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Raw Stochastic average of Huazhu Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Huazhu Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.94%, alongside a boost of 9.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.61% during last recorded quarter.