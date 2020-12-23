Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Quarterly Performance is 52.56%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It is currently valued at $3.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.40, after setting-off with the price of $3.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.97.

Recently in News on December 19, 2020, Recro Grants Inducement Award to New Chief Executive Officer. Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it granted an inducement award to its newly-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, David Enloe. You can read further details here

Recro Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.21 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.49 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) full year performance was -81.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recro Pharma Inc. shares are logging -82.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $19.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1560546 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) recorded performance in the market was -82.11%, having the revenues showcasing 52.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.61M, as it employees total of 215 workers.

Specialists analysis on Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recro Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Recro Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -19.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 690,811 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.51%, alongside a downfall of -81.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.56% during last recorded quarter.