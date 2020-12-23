Recent Change of 7.42% in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is priced at $19.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.74 and reached a high price of $20.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.60. The stock touched a low price of $18.74.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc to Host Earnings Call. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares are logging 2.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $19.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1400081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) recorded performance in the market was 53.81%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASO is recording 1.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.81%. The shares increased approximately by 8.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.30% in the period of the last 30 days.